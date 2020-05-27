Judge overturns Jenrick's EIA ruling on 'mad cow disease' housing site due to 'lack of expert evidence'

A ruling by the housing secretary that no environmental impact assessment (EIA) was required for the building of 20 homes on a site formerly used to bury livestock infected with 'mad cow disease' has been overturned by the High Court after a judge found the minister lacked "expert evidence" in reaching his decision.

by Court reporter