Judge overturns Jenrick's EIA ruling on 'mad cow disease' housing site due to 'lack of expert evidence'

A ruling by the housing secretary that no environmental impact assessment (EIA) was required for the building of 20 homes on a site formerly used to bury livestock infected with 'mad cow disease' has been overturned by the High Court after a judge found the minister lacked "expert evidence" in reaching his decision.

by Court reporter
London's Royal Courts of Justice
London's Royal Courts of Justice

