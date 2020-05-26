Five houses in open countryside approved as beneficial overall
An inspector has concluded the moderate adverse effects of five new homes at a tennis club in the open countryside in Essex on the spatial strategy and character and appearance of the area would not significantly outweigh their moderate benefits, indicating the appeal could be determined otherwise than in accordance with the adopted plan.
