Five houses in open countryside approved as beneficial overall

An inspector has concluded the moderate adverse effects of five new homes at a tennis club in the open countryside in Essex on the spatial strategy and character and appearance of the area would not significantly outweigh their moderate benefits, indicating the appeal could be determined otherwise than in accordance with the adopted plan.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £299 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.