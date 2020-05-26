Former planning minister Barwell takes on consultancy role

Barwell had been housing and planning minister under former Prime Minister Theresa May, before he lost his Croydon Central seat in the June 2017 general election.

He went on to become May's chief of staff and, following her departure as Prime Minister, entered the House of Lords in October last year.



According to a statement from Arcadis, Barwell "will remain an active peer but will also now work with Arcadis providing strategic advice on a series of priorities around construction, housing, placemaking and urban regeneration".



A spokeswoman for the firm said that Barwell will be "working with Arcadis on regeneration and placemaking which will include elements of planning".



Arcadis, a multidisciplinary built environment consultancy, said Barwell will help develop both the firm's "emerging residential sector footprint and housing joint venture model and their precision manufacture and modular construction expertise".

In 2017, Arcadis bought Birmingham-based planning consultancy Brooke Smith Planning.