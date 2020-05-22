Supreme Court calls for clarity on status of listed building designation

The appeal centred on whether two lead urns resting on limestone piers constituted buildings for the purposes of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990, was remitted back to the Secretary of State, the Supreme Court ruling that their inclusion on the statutory list was not determinative of their status.

