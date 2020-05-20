Members berated for refusing scheme on matters not under consideration

A mixed, hybrid scheme for retail and residential uses was approved on a vacant corner site in a Nottinghamshire town with no harm to the character and appearance of the area from the loss of a protected tree and no harm to the living conditions of nearby residents or to highway capacity and safety. The proposal included 204 residential apartments and 63 retirement living apartments set within five large blocks with associated parking and shared amenity space.

