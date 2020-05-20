Supreme Court clarifies 'building' definition in ruling against government in long-running listed urn case
The Supreme Court has handed down guidance over what constitutes a 'building' when considering whether structures should be listed, and ruled that the government must reconsider a landowner's appeal case arguing that a pair of 18th century urns should not have been included on the listed buildings register.
