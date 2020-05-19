Council penalised for unreasonable open space condition

An inspector has approved two new houses in a Cheshire town without complying with a condition to provide and maintain formal recreation and children’s play space as he held the condition was both imprecise and unreasonable and contrary to the council’s own adopted guidance. He awarded full costs against the council in a separate costs appeal.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £299 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.