Council penalised for unreasonable open space condition
An inspector has approved two new houses in a Cheshire town without complying with a condition to provide and maintain formal recreation and children’s play space as he held the condition was both imprecise and unreasonable and contrary to the council’s own adopted guidance. He awarded full costs against the council in a separate costs appeal.
