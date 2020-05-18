Development Management Procedure, Listed Buildings and Environmental Impact Assessment) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2020

These Regulations allow applications to be publicised by electronic means during the period when it may be difficult to provide such publication by site display, by service of notice on an adjoining owner or occupier and in newspapers, due to the effect of coronavirus, including restrictions on movement

