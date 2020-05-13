Inspector criticises council's family housing policies
An inspector has refused the conversion and extension of a family home to five self-contained flats in a residential area of south-east London not because of its effects on the supply of family housing in the area but because of the harm the roof extensions would have on the appearance and character of the host building and the terrace generally and the substandard living accommodation provided for future occupiers.
