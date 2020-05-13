Housing minister Christopher Pincher to address next month's planning summit

13 May 2020

Housing minister Christopher Pincher has been confirmed as the keynote opening speaker at this year’s National Planning Summit, organised by Planning, which takes place on 25 June.

Housing minister Christopher Pincher (pic: Getty)
Pincher is due to update delegates on the government’s plans to simplify the planning system, and the part that planners can play in the post-Brexit economic recovery.

Other high profile speakers at the summit include:

  • Lord Deben, chairman, Committee for Climate Change
  • Alan Law, deputy chief executive, Natural England
  • Samantha Powell, head of forward planning, Department for Education
  • Rebecca Warren, planning director, Crest Nicholson
  • Lindsey Richards, head of planning, Homes England
  • Sarah Carr, land and planning director, Redrow Homes
  • Karl Whiteman, executive director, Berkeley Group

This year the summit will be hosted on our new online platform. Delegates will be able to connect with other delegates and the speakers from their own chosen work space. They will be able to ask questions during sessions and build connections through our app’s networking function during networking breaks.

As well as taking part in the live event, delegates will be able to go back and review all the action for up to three months.

For more information, click here


