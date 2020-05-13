RX Architects: business benefits from British Home Awards win

Robert says the company gained from taking the time to draw together the material for its winning entry, The Suttons. "It's very rare to fully reflect back on projects after completion, as you quickly move on to the next project. It's great to spend time revisiting the project to see how the owners are now enjoying it, and how the building is performing".

The win increased business opportunities. "The award was certainly well publicised as many of our existing and previous clients read or heard about the success and contacted us. The knock on from this is clearly very positive and has resulted in more inquiries for similar interesting projects. The recognition also adds weight to our current clients projects. It has also opened up our network of developers in the region who are focusing on design and quality focused developments," says Robert.

Staff morale too has benefited as "most people in the office have been involved in some aspect of this project, and have visited, so all feel a sense of ownership and pride in getting the recognition."

The British Homes Awards, in association with Horticulture Week, Planning, World Architecture News and World Interiors News, honour every aspect of housebuilding from one-off houses to major developments. Categories range from interiors to landscaping, and individual extensions to placemaking on a grand scale.

Both client and architect enjoyed attending the award event. "We invited the clients along as guests which was great to spend time together with them, looking back at the project and seeing their joy at receiving the recognition. It certainly gave them a sense of reaffirming that the usual stress and costs that can come with a complicated project are worth it in the long run."

