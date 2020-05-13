Government to legislate on CIL 'easements' for smaller developers in wake of pandemic
The government is to legislate to enable councils to temporarily relax some Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) rules for developers with an annual turnover of less than £45 million, including allowing authorities to defer payments, to disapply interest on late payments and to return interest already charged.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.