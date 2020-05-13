Government to legislate on CIL 'easements' for smaller developers in wake of pandemic

The government is to legislate to enable councils to temporarily relax some Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) rules for developers with an annual turnover of less than £45 million, including allowing authorities to defer payments, to disapply interest on late payments and to return interest already charged.

by Michael Donnelly
Payments: government stresses use of CIL contributions flexibilities (pic: Getty)
Payments: government stresses use of CIL contributions flexibilities (pic: Getty)

