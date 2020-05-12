Poultry farm judged harmful to setting of national park

A free-range poultry enterprise comprising concrete pads, mobile broiler units and feed silos, has been refused as unsustainable development in open countryside in Devon for visual and landscape character harm, harm to the setting of the national park and potential, unacceptable harm to ecology, habitats, biodiversity and protected species.

