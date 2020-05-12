Housing shortfall surmised based on conflicting methodologies

A reporter has refused a residential development for up to 88 units outside of a settlement boundary, in the green belt and a green wedge in Inverclyde for harm to the character of the settlement and to the delivery of the vision and policy framework of the development plan through its inappropriate location, notwithstanding the housing shortfall in the area.

