Town and Country Planning (Changing Places Toilet Facilities) (Scotland) Regulations 2020

These Regulations make amendments to section 41B of the Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Act 1997, Section 41B(1) of which requires that a planning authority may only grant planning permission for certain types of development, listed in subsection (2), on condition that the development includes at least one toilet facility that meets specified standards suitable for people with complex care needs.

