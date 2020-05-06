The pros and cons of relaxing section 106 obligations in the wake of the lockdown

The government is facing calls to make it easier for developers to renegotiate section 106 agreements during the coronavirus crisis, in order to prevent development projects being rendered unviable by the economic fallout. However, some commentators say it is too early for such measures to be introduced because the impact of the pandemic on viability is not yet clear.

by Joey Gardiner
Construction: downturn has led to calls for planning obligation requirements to be relaxed (pic: Getty)
Construction: downturn has led to calls for planning obligation requirements to be relaxed (pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £299 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.