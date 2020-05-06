One Planet Development cabin unjustified

The material change of use of agricultural land to a mixed use involving the stationing of a caravan for residential use, a workshop, polytunnels, goat shelter and toilet block in open countryside in Pembrokeshire has been refused ,and an enforcement notice requiring its reinstatement upheld, for being unjustified development in the open countryside. A separate appeal for a cabin and similar structures under the Welsh Governments’ One Planet Development policy was also refused.

by