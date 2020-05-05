Transport secretary approves rail freight interchange in West Midlands green belt

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has approved plans for a strategic rail freight interchange (SRFI) in the Staffordshire green belt, after ruling that local concerns that the project could be used as a “Trojan Horse” to secure consent for warehousing served by roads could be addressed through planning conditions.

by Mark Wilding
A CGI of plans for the Strategic Rail Freight Interchange in South Staffordshire. Image: Four Ashes
A CGI of plans for the Strategic Rail Freight Interchange in South Staffordshire. Image: Four Ashes

