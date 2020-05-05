SOS allows rail interchange in green belt on grounds of need

The secretary of state for transport has granted a development consent order, subject to modifications, for a new rail freight interchange at a 297-hectare site in the Staffordshire green belt. He decided very special circumstances of need and lack of suitable alternative sites justified the proposals. The proposal would include an intermodal freight terminal, HGV parking, rail-served warehouses, new road infrastructure and compulsory acquisition powers for land required.

by