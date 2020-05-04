Updated Compulsory Purchase Policy and Guidance in Wales - Summary of Consultation Response
As a result of its consultation on proposals for the use of compulsory purchase powers and associated guidance, a Welsh Government document summarises the responses and states it will adopt the guidance in Part 1 in the final version of Circular 003/2019 subject to amendments proposed by respondents.
