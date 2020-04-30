What two ministerial approvals reveal about the circumstances in which green belt schemes will be allowed
The secretary of state last week allowed two appeals totalling more than 800 homes on green belt sites. Commentators suggest that the decisions indicate the weight that ministers place on schemes’ potential contribution to meeting housing need when considering whether they demonstrate the "very special circumstances" required for green belt permission.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.