Legal Viewpoint: Pinpointing the policy conflicts that matter most

A recent Court of Appeal case involving a caravan site in Cornwall is a reminder of how local planning authorities should go about exercising the requirement under section 38(6) of the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004 to determine planning applications in accordance with the development plan unless material considerations indicate otherwise.

by Alex Ground

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £299 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.