Quartermain takes on planning consultancy director role

Quartermain joins London-based hgh Consulting on 1 May.

A statement from the firm said the new role "will align with his continued interests in driving change and innovation in the profession, ranging from promoting diversity and inclusion to improving standards of design and promoting regeneration".

Roger Hepher, director of hgh Consulting said: “Steve’s strategic guidance and progressive approach will be a real asset to us; and his arrival is perfectly timed as we work with both private and public sector clients to find ways of helping restore the UK economy and society as the immediate Covid-19 crisis recedes.”

Quartermain added: “With a natural fit between the issues I want to champion and hgh’s specialist expertise, I’m looking forward to working with the team.”

In early April, Quartermain announced he was taking part-time roles as a consultant with planning law firm Town Legal and a senior associate at public affairs consultancy Cratus Communications.

In an exclusive interview with Planning shortly after leaving the chief planner role, Quartermain said: “Planning is a vocation. I may have retired from the civil service, but I haven’t retired from planning, although the whole point of retiring is to try to get a better balance between work you get paid for, work you might do to give back to the profession and more time to go running and get on my bike.



"So I’m not looking for full-time employment, but I am looking to still make a contribution.”