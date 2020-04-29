Essential need for worker's dwelling in green belt not justified

The change of use of land for the siting of a mobile home at a farm in the Oxfordshire green belt has been refused with the special circumstances of the case, namely the potential need for a rural worker’s dwelling in this location, not outweighing the harm to the green belt and other harms, including flood risk and adverse impact on appearance and character.

