Essential need for worker's dwelling in green belt not justified
The change of use of land for the siting of a mobile home at a farm in the Oxfordshire green belt has been refused with the special circumstances of the case, namely the potential need for a rural worker’s dwelling in this location, not outweighing the harm to the green belt and other harms, including flood risk and adverse impact on appearance and character.
