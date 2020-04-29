Extra-care facility deemed C3 use requiring affordable housing contribution
A 121-bed care home with 12 open market residential flats on one site and an 89-bed extra-care facility on an opposite site in north-west London were approved, the inspector finding the extra-care facility was required to provide for affordable housing as part of a viability review but this was catered for in an existing S106 agreement.
