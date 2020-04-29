Campaign groups warn of 'abuses of the planning process' as councils switch to virtual and delegated decision-making
Campaigners have called on the government and councils to ensure that the public continues to have a say in planning decisions during the coronavirus outbreak, highlighting a series of "troubling cases" where decisions made by 'virtual' committees or under delegated powers are alleged to have been taken with limited public involvement.
