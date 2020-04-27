Improving competitiveness: a discussion paper on the Commission’s objectives
This paper is the first in a series of discussion papers reviewing the National Infrastructure Commission’s objectives. It focuses on the objective to ‘improve competitiveness’ and sets out the options for interpreting competitiveness, the evidence supporting each interpretation and its relevance to infrastructure, and how the Commission could measure how its recommendations contribute towards its objectives.
