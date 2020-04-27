Coronavirus (COVID-19): planning guidance on pre-application consultations for public events - Scotland
Guidance has been issued on the temporary suspension of the requirement for public events in relation to pre-application consultation (PAC) and on both the effect of the Town and Country Planning (Miscellaneous Temporary Modifications) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Regulations 2020, which makes that temporary suspension, and on alternative online consultation.
