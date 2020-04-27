Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Amendment Order 2020

Article 3 of this Order inserts a new Part 25C permitted development right into the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (Scotland) Order 1992 to allow local authorities and certain health service bodies to carry out development for the purposes of: preventing an emergency; reducing, controlling or mitigating the effects of an emergency; or taking other action in connection with an emergency.

