General Permitted Development (Amendment) (No. 2) (Wales) Order 2020

Article 2 of this Order amends Schedule 2 to the GPDO by inserting a new Part 3A (Temporary Buildings and Changes of Use for Public Health Emergency Purposes) to permit certain development in Wales for the purposes of preventing, controlling or mitigating the effects of, or taking other action in connection with a public health emergency in the United Kingdom.