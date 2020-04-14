SOS allows another waste incinerator at Thames-side location

An on-shore Thames-side energy park in south-east London has been granted development consent, subject to modifications, by the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, despite significant local objection, but with local adverse effects on townscape, landscape and traffic outweighed by the established urgent need for the development of electricity generating infrastructure as part of the transition to a low carbon economy. The station included an energy from waste recovery facility, an anaerobic digestion facility, enabling infrastructure for CHP, solar voltaic panels, a battery storage facility and associated development.