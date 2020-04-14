Outstanding mixed-use tall tower cluster gets SOS go-ahead

A twin tower, mixed-use development has been approved by the secretary of state on vacant land surrounded by major, multi-lane roads in south west London for its outstanding townscape design, despite the height of the buildings exceeding local plan policy requirements. The development comprised two towers of 53 and 42 storeys with a connecting podium of 10 storeys containing office, hotel, residential and ground floor retail and community uses, alongside a new public square.