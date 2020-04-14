SOS refuses Cambridge agrotechnology park

The secretary of state has refused a technology park in a recovered appeal, partially located in the Cambridgeshire green belt, on the balance of heritage harms over benefits and conflict with the development plan policies on rural character and loss of agricultural land. The proposal comprised 112,000 square metres of employment floorspace and supporting infrastructure, including amenities, open space, landscaping, bus/cycle interchange, vehicular accesses and highway improvements.