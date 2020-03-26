Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) (Amendment) Order 2020

This order allows a time limited (temporary) change of use to the provision of takeaway food, from a use falling within: Class A3 (restaurants and cafes) of the Schedule to the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987; Class A4 (drinking establishments) of that Schedule; a mixed use for any purpose within that Class A3 and A4; or Class AA (drinking establishments with enhanced food provision) of Sch.2 Pt 3 to the GPDO.