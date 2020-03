Ministers say Sadiq Khan's housing record is 'deeply disappointing'. What does the data say?

In February, before the coronavirus made electioneering in the capital a less urgent priority, London mayor Sadiq Khan put out a press release. It revealed statistics showing that he was on course to meet his affordable housing target this year – to see work started on 17,000 affordable homes. If he achieves it, it will be the first time in four years he has come close to that kind of level.