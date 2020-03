Exception to standard method justified in urban extension refusal

A major mixed use scheme for 228 homes, including six self-build and affordable housing, spine road, land for doctors surgery, care home site, pub-restaurant, amenity open space and an allotment site outside the edge of a settlement in Bedfordshire has been refused for harm to the intrinsic beauty of the countryside outweighing the socio-economic benefits of the proposals, regardless of the housing land supply position.