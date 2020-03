Why Epping Forest Council's block on 100-plus housing applications due to air quality concerns is set to last for a while

Following to Natural England concerns about the impact of new housing on air quality in a protected woodland, an Essex council has put the processing of more than 100 planning applications on hold, while the examination of its 11,400-home draft local plan has also ground to a half. Both the council and observers do not expect a solution to the planning impasse any time soon.