Loss of pub accepted despite limited viability evidence

The demolition and mixed-use redevelopment of a former public house in a settlement in Somerset has been approved, despite the loss of the non-designated building, but with no harm to the living conditions of adjoining occupiers or protected bat species at a nearby special area of conservation. The redevelopment proposal incorporated a petrol filling station, retail store, lounge/bar facilities, hair and beauty salon and owner's office accommodation.