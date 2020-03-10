Design concerns prevent redevelopment in conservation area

10 March 2020

An inspector has refused a redevelopment scheme in a parade of shops in a garden suburb style conservation area in West London for its harmful impact on the historic and architectural significance of the conservation area. The scheme involved the retention of an existing ground floor façade and the erection of a three-storey building with betting shop at ground floor and two residential units above but involved significant alterations to the building's elevational appearance.

