Scale and design of aparthotel unacceptable

10 March 2020

A mixed-use redevelopment for retail and aparthotel for 51 units across two buildings was refused in the town centre of a seaside settlement in Essex for harm to the appearance and character of the surrounding conservation area by reason of its scale and design and for harm to the living conditions of the occupiers of neighbouring properties through loss of outlook from their rear gardens. The demolition of the existing buildings on the site, which had already taken place, was approved, however.

