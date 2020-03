High Court's Gladman housing judgment clarifies that plan policies trump NPPF's 'tilted balance'

The High Court has dismissed a bid by land promoter Gladman to overturn two appeal decisions that blocked its plans to build 360 homes in Essex and Northamptonshire in a ruling that gives primacy to development plan policies and clarifies that, where a local authority lacks a five-year housing land supply, grants of permission should not be 'automatic'.