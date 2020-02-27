Green belt solar farm allowed

27 February 2020

A sixty-seven panel 20 kw solar farm in the Hertfordshire green belt received the go-ahead after an inspector decided the location of the inappropriate development within a hollow made it acceptable.

This content can be viewed only by subscribers. Please sign in below or subscribe for full access

Sign in below

This page provides single sign-on for PlanningResource, DCP Online and COMPASS Online.

Having trouble signing in?

Forgotten password?

Refer to our Frequently Asked Questions. If you still require assistance:

For individual planning subscriptions please contact Customer Support at 
planning.support@haymarket.com

For DCP Online, COMPASS Online and Corporate Planning subscriptions please contact dcs@haymarket.com

Don't Have an Account?

Take out a subscription today

Not sure yet? Take a free trial to PlanningResource

To discuss corporate subscriptions, call us on 01452 835820.

Planning Subscriber Activation

I subscribe to Planning - activate my subscription

Planning subscription expired? Call 0208 267 8121, or email us to renew