Altered shopfront supported by inspector
An inspector rejected a challenge to the validity of an enforcement notice and granted planning permission for a new shopfront in a London town centre conservation area.
An inspector rejected a challenge to the validity of an enforcement notice and granted planning permission for a new shopfront in a London town centre conservation area.
This content can be viewed only by subscribers. Please sign in below or subscribe for full access.
This page provides single sign-on for PlanningResource, DCP Online and COMPASS Online.
Refer to our Frequently Asked Questions. If you still require assistance:
For individual planning subscriptions please contact Customer Support at
planning.support@haymarket.com
For DCP Online, COMPASS Online and Corporate Planning subscriptions please contact dcs@haymarket.com
Take out a subscription today
Not sure yet? Take a free trial to PlanningResource
To discuss corporate subscriptions, call us on 01452 835820.
I subscribe to Planning - activate my subscription
Planning subscription expired? Call 0208 267 8121, or email us to renew