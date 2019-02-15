Final day to vote in the Planning Law Survey 2020

The survey, which will be published in our April 2020 edition, provides readers of Planning magazine with up-to-date information on the most admired barristers, law firms and solicitors, based on the opinions of professionals who use legal services.

By completing the form, readers can help to maximise the usefulness of the survey as a resource for choosing providers of legal services. Submitting a return also helps to ensure that good legal professionals receive fair recognition for their work.

The link is sent out to selected individuals to guard against voting being skewed by disproportionate participation by particular regions or organisations. f you would like to vote in the survey, but have not received an invitation, please email planninglawsurvey2020@haymarket.com with the subject line ‘form request’.

We will then send you a survey form, subject to checking whether you are part of an eligible group, or if your participation would skew the survey.

Solicitors are invited to vote in the barrister categories, but are not asked to vote for other solicitors. Local authority planning officers, planning consultants, and developers are invited to vote in the solicitor categories. Barristers are not invited to vote in the survey.



Responses are checked to ensure they come from people to whom we have sent invitations. Votes will be treated as strictly confidential.

All responses must be received by 8pm on Thursday February 20 2020.