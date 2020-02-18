Three reasons to take part in Planning for Housing 2020 North & Midlands

Planning For Housing North & Midlands will take place digitally on 30 April 2020 .



The digital platform will enable you to see speakers and slides and take part in live questions and polling.



In terms of networking, you will be able to contact other attendees and arrange video chats.



Plus, all recorded content will be available on demand for three months after the event.

Here are three additional reasons to take part:



1. Hear Andy von Bradsky, head of architecture at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), reveal the latest on the government’s design agenda.



2. Hear leaders from major housebuilders, developers and other housing providers explain how planners can help meet housing need. Among those taking part are Louise Wyman, director and design lead at Homes England and the West Midlands Combined Authority; and Carol Matthews CBE, CEO and chair of housing association Riverside.



3. Listen to advice from some of the UK’s biggest retirement housing developers on planning for an ageing population. Gary Day, land and planning director at developer McCarthy & Stone will be voicing his thoughts on the issue alongside Stuart Garnett, planning director at retirement communities developer Inspired Villages.

