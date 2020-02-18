Three reasons to attend Planning for Housing 2020 North & Midlands

Next month’s conference will focus on the Midlands and the North of England and will aim to address how planning authorities, developers and their professional advisers in these regions can work together to bring forward the housing that is needed. Below are three reasons to attend the event in Manchester on Thursday 19 March.



1. Andy von Bradsky, head of architecture at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), will reveal the latest on the government’s design agenda. Von Bradsky will be speaking at a session on the final report of the government’s Building Better Building Beautiful Commission and how both the quality as well as the quantity of new housing can be improved.



2. Hear leaders from major housebuilders, developers and other housing providers explain how planners can help meet housing need. Among those taking part are Mary Parsons, group director for placemaking and regeneration at housing association and housebuilder Places for People; Sam Stafford, regional strategic land director at housebuilder Barratt Homes; and Carol Matthews CBE CEO and chair of housing association Riverside.



3. Listen to advice from some of the UK’s biggest retirement housing developers on planning for an ageing population. Gary Day, land and planning director at developer McCarthy & Stone will be voicing his thoughts on the issue alongside Stuart Garnett, planning director at retirement communities developer Inspired Villages.

Date: 19 March 2020

Venue: The Lowry Hotel

50 Dearmans Place

Chapel Wharf

Salford, Manchester

M3 5LH

Speakers:



STUART GARNETT Planning Director, Inspired Villages; GARY DAY Land and Planning Director, McCarthy & Stone, CHARLES GOODE ESRC Doctoral Researcher in Urban and Regional Planning, University of Birmingham; ABIGAILE BROMFIELD Director, Midlands Planning Leader, ARUP; IAN FLETCHER Director of Policy, British Property Federation; MARY PARSONS Group Director, Placemaking & Regeneration, Places for People; RICHARD COOK Director Economics, Pegasus Group; KILLIAN GARVEY QC King's Chambers; SEBASTIAN TIBENHAM Executive Director, Pegasus Group; PHILLIP ROBSON QC King's Chambers; SAM STAFFORD Regional Strategic Land Director, Barratt Homes; GILES CANNOCK QC King's Chambers; IAN MACLEOD Director for Inclusive Growth, Birmingham City Council; CAROL MATTHEWS CBE CEO Riverside and Chair H4N (Homes for the North); LOUISE WYMAN Design Lead, West Midlands Combined Authority; ANDY VON BRADSKY Head of Architecture, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government; and GEORGIA SIORA, Managing Director, Warwick Economics & Development

