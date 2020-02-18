Tower Hamlets appoints former GLA London Plan chief as planning director

Jennifer Peters has joined the council as divisional director for planning and building control.

At the GLA she was, most recently, head of London Plan and growth strategies.



According to Tower Hamlets Council, in her latest GLA role, Peters had responsibility for the London Plan and its implementation, as well as supplementary planning guidance and opportunity area planning frameworks.



Peters said: "I am impressed with the council’s recently adopted local plan. It champions a forward-thinking approach that celebrates responsible and sustainable development, managing growth while ensuring the benefits are shared by new and existing communities alike. I look forward to leading the team tasked with its implementation."



Peters takes over from David Williams who has served as acting director since the retirement of Owen Whalley in April 2019.

Earlier this month, the City of London Corporation announced that it has appointed Gwyn Richards as its interim chief planning officer.