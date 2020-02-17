Need for care village does not clearly outweigh green belt harm

17 February 2020

A continuing care and retirement village was refused on previously developed land in the West Midlands metropolitan green belt with the benefits of the care complex considered insufficient to overcome the harm to the green belt from inappropriateness, loss of openness and encroachment into the countryside in a strategic gap. The care complex would consist of 50 dementia care beds, 49 care suites, 71 care apartments, 7 care cottages and 4 care bungalows, a care building and wellness centre and associated infrastructure.

