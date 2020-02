Needed employment land allowed for housing in tilted balance

Three vacant employment sites at a business park at a newly emerging garden village in Kent have been approved for 70, 210 and 70 dwellings, respectively to meet a housing shortfall in the area, the loss of the employment land considered to be outweighed by the benefits of the new homes. A fourth site in the same inquiry was refused for housing on the grounds of concerns regarding the loss or deterioration of an ancient woodland.