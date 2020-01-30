Judging panel for 2020 Planning Awards announced

In evaluating all submissions, the expert judging panel will be looking for evidence that entries have improved or are likely to improve the physical or environmental quality of a place or the economic or social well-being of a community, as well as other, category-specific criteria.
Some of the judges have also shared their views on what they will be looking for from entries. Catriona Riddell, director at consultancy Catriona Riddell Associates, said: "I’m looking for something that can be considered visionary rather than ‘business as usual’ – but with a big dollop of pragmatism."
For Brett Harbutt, head of planning at developer Quintain, "innovation in delivery, great community involvement and integration and long-term place-making", are key to winning his support.
Simon Marsh, head of nature protection at the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, meanwhile, said: "I will be looking for evidence of innovative planning that benefits people and demonstrates improvements to the built and natural environment."
The final deadline for entry to the awards is 25 February 2020, with entries received by 11 February 2020 benefiting from a discounted rate. For more details, visit www.planningawards.com
The confirmed judges are:
- Richard Garlick, editor, Planning (chair)
- Brett Harbutt, head of planning, Quintain
- Kate Harrison, senior land and planning manager, Southern Housing Group
- Tom Higginson, director, planning, Network Rail
- Hannah Hyland, planning specialist, Environment Agency
- Rob Krzyszowski, head of planning policy, transport & infrastructure, London Borough of Haringey
- Tracy Lovejoy, planning associate, Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors
- Simon Marsh, head of nature protection, RSPB
- Duncan McCallum, strategy and listing director, Historic England
- Janice Morphet, visiting professor, UCL Bartlett School Of Planning
- John Pitchford, Sizewell C lead planning advisor, Suffolk County Council
- Victoria Potts, planning policy manager, East Hampshire District Council
- Anna Rose, head of the Planning Advisory Service
- Catriona Riddell, director, Catriona Riddell Aassociates
- Paul Seddon, director of planning, housing & regeneration, Nottingham City Council
- Francis Shaw, neighbourhood planning programme manager, Locality
- Mark Skilbeck, UK planning director, Taylor Wimpey UK
- Sripriya Sudhakar, head of regeneration, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
- Stephen Tapper, planning consultant, Stephen Tapper (Planning)
- Jenny Taylor-Smith, head of town planning, ASDA
- Dr Deb Upadhyaya, specialist, planning, and board director, Homes England and The Academy of Urbanism
- Carly Vince, chief planning officer, EDF Energy